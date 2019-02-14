Home Nation

Don't know if Left will come with us, we didn't talk, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee​

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee said she was used to fighting an united Congress and Left in West Bengal.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee​

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee​ (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the opposition is trying to stitch a grand coalition ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday advocated a pre-poll alliance so that they can stake claim for government formation post results. 

“We must go for a pre-poll alliance so that after election we can claim to form the government,” said Banerjee, a day after leaders of various opposition parties met at NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s residence. 
Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been entrusted with the task to draft a common minimum programme for the alliance.     

On differences between the opposition leaders, Banerjee said: “Many parties cannot take decision as of now due to political compulsions and will decide after election. That is not a problem.”

“I am not sure if the Left will come or not, because we didn’t talk. During yesterday’s (Wednesday’s) meeting, we decided that the Congress already has alliances with the RJD (Bihar), the DMK (Tamil Nadu) and the NCP (Maharashtra). Taking it further, if pre-poll alliance happens in other states then it will be a big alliance,” she added. 

The opposition is working out an alliance keeping in mind Assembly election results in Goa, Manipur and Meghalaya, where the BJP was successful in stitching a coalition and being called for government formation first despite the Congress emerging as the single largest party. 

Banerjee has repeatedly said that replacing BJP at the Centre is her biggest priority and she is ready to support the opposition at the national level. 

“The opposition leaders are expected to meet again around February 25 or 26 to discuss the further course of action. All of us will work together and once the draft is ready, there will be addition and deletion and we together will do it,” she said. 

Asked who will be the opposition’s PM face, she said: “We will sit together after results and decide everything.” 

