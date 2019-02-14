Home Nation

Former CBI director Alok Verma dropped from list of speakers at SRCC event

Efforts to reach Verma did not fructify but his aides said he was intimated about the decision to drop him as a speaker.

Published: 14th February 2019 01:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 01:26 AM   |  A+A-

Alok Verma

Former CBI director Alok Verma (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former CBI Director Alok Verma has been dropped from the list of speakers at the Delhi's prestigious Sri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) Students' Union Business Conclave 2019, officials said.

An invitation was sent to him on January 9, a day after he was reinstated as the director of the probe agency by the Supreme Court, with a request to speak during the event on Thursday, they said.

The next day, a high-powered committee comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Justice A K Sikri and leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge decided to transfer him from the post of CBI director in a split decision, with Kharge giving a strong dissent note to the committee.

ALSO READ: Former CBI director Alok Verma reiterates stand; tells MHA he superannuated on January 10

Efforts to reach Verma did not fructify but his aides said he was intimated about the decision to drop him as a speaker.

The event is considered a big platform, where leading politicians and other eminent personalities address the student.

Modi had also addressed the event in 2013 in run-up to general elections of 2014.

The college prides itself in having alumni like Union minister Arun Jaitley.

The permission did not come from the college authorities so he would not be attending the event tomorrow, an official in the know of the development said on the condition of anonymity.

The invitation was sent to him on January 9 but that was before his 'resignation', the official said.

Asked whether a clearance was sought from the college authorities before inviting Verma, the official said it was taken.

ALSO READ: After Alok Verma, Rakesh Asthana and three other officers 'axed' from CBI

But once the controversy erupted and there were "a few other issues", the organising committee decided to drop him, the official said.

When reached for comments, SRCC Principal Simrit Kaur said she was not aware of the invitation and the subsequent development.

Verma, who was in a bitter tussle with his deputy, Special Director Rakesh Asthana, was first removed from the post of CBI director by the government after he had ensured filing of an FIR against Asthana on corruption charges.

The two officers had levelled allegations of corruption on each other.

The Supreme Court had rejected his "transfer" and reinstated him on January 8, 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CBI Alok Verma SRCC event

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp