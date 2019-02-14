Home Nation

Free sanitary pads for girls of civic-run schools in Gujarat's Vadodara

The sanitary pad vending machines have been installed in 10 schools of Gujarat, VMC commissioner Ajay Bhadoo said after inaugurating one of the machines set up at the Stree Adhyapan Mandir college.

Published: 14th February 2019 02:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 02:16 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

VADODARA: The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) in Gujarat on Thursday launched an initiative to provide sanitary napkins free of cost to girls studying in civic-run schools.

The sanitary pad vending machines have been installed in 10 schools of the city, VMC commissioner Ajay Bhadoo said after inaugurating one of the machines set up at the Stree Adhyapan Mandir college here.

"The VMC has started providing sanitary napkins to girls free of cost from today. These machines have been installed in 10 schools out of 104 schools run by VMC. The remaining schools will also get these machines soon," he said.

The machine is easy to operate, requires low maintenance and comes with an incinerator unit to dispose the sanitary napkins, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gujarat Vadodara Free sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp