Home Nation

Haryana cabinet okays Economically Weaker Sections quota in govrnment jobs, education

A decision to this effect was taken in the meeting of Haryana cabinet, which met on Wednesday under the chairmanship of CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

Published: 14th February 2019 12:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 12:54 AM   |  A+A-

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (File | EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government has decided to give 10 per cent reservation to the economically backward among the general category in jobs and educational institutions in the state.

A decision to this effect was taken in the meeting of state cabinet, which met here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The 10 per cent reservation will be given to Economically Weaker Sections in recruitment to various category of posts including Group A, B, C and D, in all Departments, Boards, Corporations and Local Bodies of the state government.

Besides, the government has also decided to grant 10 per cent reservation to the EWS in admissions to all educational institutions in government or government-aided educational institutions.

As per an official statement, those persons will be excluded from the benefits of reservation if their families own or possess five acres of agricultural land and above, residential flat of 1,000 square feet and above, residential plot of 100 square yards and above in notified municipalities, residential plot of 200 square yards and above in areas other than the notified municipalities and any immovable property worth more than Rs 1 crore.

Such persons will be excluded from being identified as Economically Weaker Sections irrespective of the family income.

Haryana joins the list of states such as Gujarat and Jharkhand which have adopted the recent legislation of the Modi government giving quota benefits to poor among the general category.

The quota will be over and above the existing 50 per cent reservation to SCs, STs and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the state.

The cabinet also approved the establishment of State Sports University to promote sports education, and the Haryana State Youth Policy aimed to empower the youth to achieve their potential to facilitate all round development of the society.

It also approved State Culture Policy called 'Kala Evam Sanskriti Haryana Neeti'.

The objectives of the policy are to protect, preserve, conserve and manage cultural heritage of the State.

Among other decisions, the Cabinet approved the proposal for implementation of Delhi-Gurugram-SNB Corridor of Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

In order to decongest the national capital, the central government has planned three RRTS corridors -- Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, Delhi-Gurgaon-Alwar and Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat to enable fast commute from cities around Delhi in the NCR.

The Delhi-Gurugram-SNB is a part of Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar of the RRTS corridor, which is planned to be implemented in three stages.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Economically Weaker Sections Economically Weaker Sections quota Haryana EWS quota Haryana EWS quota

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp