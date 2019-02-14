In poll push, Cabinet clears Patna Metro

Home Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to lay the foundation stone for the 30-km long Patna Metro Rail on February 17.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In line with eastern approach of the BJP to consolidate support base in the eastern parts of the country, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Metro rail project for Patna, besides enhancing the minimum support prices (MSPs) for jute from Rs 3,700 per quintal to Rs 3,950 per quintal. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to lay the foundation stone for the 30-km long Patna Metro Rail on February 17. The move is likely to give a fillip to the development plank of the BJP-JD (U) alliance in Bihar, which elects 40 members to the Lok Sabha.

The Patna Metro project would cost Rs 13,411.24 crores and would be executed in two phases. The project would be completed in five years, said interim Union finance minister Piyush Goyal, while briefing the media about the Cabinet decisions.   

