India, Maldives to ease visa rules 

Published: 14th February 2019 12:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 12:52 AM   |  A+A-

Passport and Visa image used for representational purpose. (File | Reuters)

By Ramananda Sengupta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a major move to step up people to people contacts, India and Maldives exchanged Diplomatic Notes on Tuesday for the implementation of the Visa Facilitation Agreement which was signed during the State Visit of President Ibrahim Solih to India on December 17 last year. 

This exchange follows the signature of the Agreement by the President of India after the Union Cabinet had given its approval. The agreement will be effective from March 11, 2019, after all formalities -- including information being provided to all Immigration Offices, Border points and Customs Authorities-- have been completed.

According to an MEA release, the agreement provides a very liberal visa regime for Maldivian nationals to visit India for tourism, business, education & medical purposes.  It also makes it easier for Indians to travel to the Maldives for business purposes.

This agreement will facilitate greater people to people contacts which was one of the decisions taken during the high-level meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Solih last year.  

