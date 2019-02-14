J-K Governor Satya Pal Malik directs commanders for immediate 'security management' of all important installations

By PTI

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has directed immediate enhancement of surveillance and review of the security management of all important installations and establishments in the state, in the aftermath of a major terror attack on a CRPF convoy, killing at least 18 personnel in Pulwama on Thursday.

He has also said such terror attacks will not deter the resolve of our security forces and people.

The governor strongly condemned the attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Pulwama, in which at least 40 personnel were killed and many injured.

ALSO READ: 40 CRPF jawans killed in Jaish attack; worst terror strike since Uri

He has urged all the security forces' commanders to enhance surveillance on every front and directed the District and Divisional Civil and Police Administration to immediately review the security management of all important installations and establishments, an official spokesperson said.

Malik has conveyed his grief and sincere sympathy to the families of the brave soldiers, who lost their lives in the attack, and prayed for an early recovery of the injured, he added.

Expressing serious concern on the attack, the governor has observed that the forces responsible for insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir are desperate and frustrated and just want to prove their presence.

Visibly, it seems to be guided from across the border as terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed the responsibility, the governor said.

He added that such actions will not deter the resolve of our security forces and people, and we will finish these inimical forces to the last.