J-K: Man critically wounded after being shot at by militants in Pulwama

By UNI

SRINAGAR: Militants shot at and critically wounded a person in Tral in south Kashmir district of Pulwama, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

He said one Lateef Ahmad was fired upon by the militants from a close range at Amlar area of Tral in Pulwama last night.

The injured was immediately rushed to nearby hospital, he said, adding that senior security and police officials immediately rushed to the area.

The militants had managed to escape under the cover of darkness, he said, adding that a case under relevant sections of law was registered and investigations initiated.