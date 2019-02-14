Jammu and Kashmir: 40 CRPF jawans killed in Jaish attack; worst terror strike since Uri

By PTI

SRINAGAR: At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday when a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the bus they were travelling in, one of the worst terror strikes in the state in recent years, officials said.

More than 2,500 Central Reserve Police Force personnel, many of them returning from leave to rejoin duty in the Valley, were travelling in the convoy of 78 vehicles when they were ambushed on the Srinagar-Jammu highway at Latoomode in Awantipora.

Police said the terrorist driving the suicide vehicle was Adil Ahmad from Kakapora in Pulwama who joined the JeM in 2018.

The casualties are likely to go up.

The terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack that took place about 30 km from Srinagar, they said.

Over 20 people were injured in the terror attack, which reduced the bus to a mangled heap of iron. Body parts could be seen strewn around the area.

"It was a large convoy and about 2,500 personnel were travelling in multiple vehicles. Some shots were also fired at the convoy," CRPF DG R R Bhatnagar told PTI.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval is monitoring the situation in Kashmir, said sources. Senior CRPF officials are also briefing him about the developments.

The convoy started from Jammu around 3.30 am and was supposed to reach Srinagar before sunset, officials said.

The number of personnel travelling back to the Valley was high as there was no movement on the highway for the last two to three days because of bad weather and other administrative reasons, they said.

Usually, about 1,000 personnel are part of a convoy. A road opening party was deployed and the convoy had armoured counter-terror vehicles, officials said. Forensic and bomb analysis teams are on the spot.

The bus that was the focus of the attack belongs to the 54th battalion of the force and had 44 personnel on board, officials said.

CRPF Inspector General (Operations) in the Kashmir Valley Zulfiqar Hasan described it as a "vehicle-bound attack" and said Jammu and Kashmir Police has taken up the investigation.

"Governor Satyapal Malik observed forces responsible for the insurgency in J&K are desperate & frustrated and just want to prove presence. Visibly it seems to be guided from across the border as Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility," said J&K Raj Bhawan PRO on the terror attack.

Rajnath, who will visit Srinagar on Friday, has also spoken to Satyapal Malik. Home Minister Rajnath Singh has already spoken to DG CRPF RR Bhatnagar over the terror attack.

"Senior officers at the spot, the investigation is underway. Injured being taken care of. There were 2500 personnel in the convoy," said Bhatnagar.

Condemning the attack, Union Minister Arun Jaitley said, "attack on CRPF in Pulawama is cowardice & a condemnable act of terrorists. Nation salutes martyrs&we stand united with families of martyrs. We pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. Terrorists will be given an unforgettable lesson for their heinous act."

In the attack on the Uri military base in September 2016, JeM militants killed 18 Army jawans and injured dozens of others.

NSG, NIA teams to join investigation in Pulwama terror attack

Experts of the anti-terror commando force National Security Guard (NSG) and investigators of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) are being sent to Jammu and Kashmir to join the probe into the terror attack in Pulwama in which at least 39 CRPF personnel were killed, officials said Thursday. (READ MORE)

CRPF convoy explosion in Pulwama was heard 10 km away: Locals

The scene of devastation and destruction caused on Thursday by the suicide car bomb attack that killed at least 39 security personnel sent chills down the spine of unsuspecting locals who witnessed the blood bath in Pulwama district's Awantipora area, about 20 km from Srinagar. (READ MORE)

J-K BJP, Congress condemn Pulwama terror attack, condole death of CRPF personnel

Jammu and Kashmir BJP and Congress Thursday condemned the terror attack in Pulwama district which has claimed the lives of at least 39 CRPF personnel. (READ MORE)

World condemns terror attack on CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir, support pours in

The major suicide attack on a CRPF convoy by Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammed, often described as a lapdog of the ISI, sparked outrage and condemnation from across the world. Strangely enough, there was no statement from Pakistan or China at the time of going to press. (READ MORE)

Officials suspect CRPF convoy information may have reached terrorists

The terrorists might have got the information about the movement of a large number of CRPF personnel in Pulwama district which led to the high number of casualties, officials suspect. (READ MORE)

Stop supporting terrorists, dismantle terror safe havens: India to Pakistan

India on Thursday slammed Pakistan over the Pulwama terror attack carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammed and asked the neighbouring country to stop supporting terrorists and dismantle terror infrastructure operating from its soil. (READ MORE)

J-K police shares threats posed by Jaish-e-Mohammed on Twitter

Jammu and Kashmir police had shared an intelligence input, uploaded on a private twitter account a couple of days back, with all security agencies in which Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed had threatened to carry out the suicide attack on security forces, officials said Thursday. (READ MORE)

Modi government has failed in checking terrorism: Congress

The Congress on Thursday accused the Modi government of failing to check terrorism emanating from Pakistan and remaining a "mute spectator" to attacks on security personnel, after at least 39 CRPF men were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. (READ MORE)

I&B Ministry asks TV channels to be cautious about content on Pulwama terror attack

In the wake of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Thursday asked all private TV channels to be cautious about content which could encourage or incite violence or promote anti-national attitudes. (READ MORE)

CCS to meet tomorrow to discuss security situation in J-K

The Cabinet Committee on Security will meet on Friday morning to discuss the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir against the backdrop of the Pulwama terror attack that claimed lives of at least 39 CRPF personnel, sources said. (READ MORE)

(With ANI Inputs)