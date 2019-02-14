Key CPI(Maoist) leader says his party was not plotting to kill PM Modi

By ANI

HYDERABAD: Naxal Sathwaji, a key member of Central Committee of banned CPI(Maoist), on Wednesday surrendered before the police and denied involvement of CPI(Maoist) in Bhima Koregaon case, while adding that his organisation was not plotting to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sathwaji after surrendering before DGP Telangana along with his wife Vydugula Aruna, said that his Party’s position is not in that stage that it can kill the Prime Minister or any leader.

Last year while filing a chargesheet in the Elgar Parishad case, the Pune Police had claimed that some Maoist leaders were conspiring to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to the media, Sathwaji said, "We have not surrendered for money but we did so to live our life ahead. In 1990 I met Varavara Rao as he was involved in Ramnagar conspiracy case with us and since then we have not met each other. There is no relation of our party with Bhima Koregaon case. Party’s position is not in that stage that it can kill Prime Minister, it is also not in the stage to kill any leader, now our party has weakened and not in the position as earlier it was. There are few people who are staying in the city’s and supporting our Sangatan but they are not involved with us. The party is strong in Chattisgarh compared to other states. The Maos are working in Chattisgarh.

Meanwhile, Mahender Reddy, DGP, Telangana said, "Both Maoists have surrendered to Telangana police, we have been successful in getting Sathwaji out from the movement. Sathwaji was attracted to Naxalism when he was studying. He subsequently came in contact with Maoist members and then he was inducted into the party."

He added, "VaravaraRao was also in contact with this person earlier during 1990, Sathwaji also worked under him. Maoist Sathwaji has surrendered to us and he will be living among us and he will also be attending the courts for trials."

There are a total of 20 members in CPI(Maoist) central committee, of which 11 are from Telangana.

Sathwaji surrendered after he realised that the entire movement was sidetracked and was working for self-interest, said police.

Sathwaji and Aruna were carrying a bounty of Rs 25 lakhs and 10 lakhs respectively on their heads.

Aruna SAID, "Me and my husband together thought and surrendered to the police. My reasons to surrender is, we have worked in Chattisgarh and we went to Jharkhand and after going there we noticed the party is not running on the agenda. Where I worked there was no single woman working with us, if any woman wants to come and join, they are harassed.