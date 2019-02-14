Home Nation

Kejriwal has declared war on Supreme Court: BJP

The judgement is a 'big defeat' for Kejriwal, he asserted and demanded an apology from him for criticising the order.

Published: 14th February 2019 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP Thursday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of "declaring war on the Supreme Court" and said it is considering filing contempt of court proceedings against him.

After Kejriwal slammed the apex court's split verdict on the contentious issue of division of powers between the Delhi government and the Centre over control of services as "against the constitution and democracy and an injustice to people of Delhi", BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said his remarks were "the biggest attack on the apex court in political history".

The judgement is a "big defeat" for Kejriwal, he asserted and demanded an apology from him for criticising the order.

While delivering the verdict, a two-judge bench comprising Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan, however, agreed upon matters pertaining to the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), setting up of commissions of inquiry and land revenue matters among other issues.

BJP spokesperson and Supreme Court lawyer Nalin Kohli said the verdict makes it clear the Kejriwal government was trying to "usurp" the Centre's power as it has turned down its plea seeking control over the ACB and posting of senior officials.

Both powers remain with the Lt Governor, he said. Addressing a press conference after the verdict, Kejriwal said, "The judgment is against the constitution and democracy. We will seek legal remedies." Patra said Kejriwal's language was "appalling", and also targeted opposition parties, saying while they claim to be working together to "save democracy and institutions", they have maintained silence on the AAP leader's broadside against the court.

"Where are Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banrjee who speak daily of saving democracy and institutions, as this is the biggest attack on the SC in our political history.

Kejriwal has declared war on our highest court," the BJP leader said, adding his party is considering moving a contempt of court plea against him in the court.

Kejriwal, who is the AAP national convener, has joined opposition parties in their campaign against the BJP.

Patra also took strong exception to Kejriwal's claim, against the backdrop of the judgment, that people hold the key, and accused him of instigating AAP cadre to attack the court for upholding the constitution.

The Delhi chief minister has been an "anarchist" and attacked institutions like the Election Commission and the Army in the past.

He has now not spared the SC either, the BJP spokesperson said. Kohli termed Keriwal's comments "strange", saying the constitution cannot be twisted based on the number of seats a party gets in elections.

Taking a jibe at him, the BJP leader said, "There are millions who have not passed class XII but respect the constitution, understand constitutional morality and constitutional statesmanship. On the other hand, some people may have studied in IIT but are unwilling to respect the constitution."

Kejriwal had Wednesday said people made a "class XII-pass" the prime minister of the country but they should not repeat the "mistake" in 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kjeriwal Arvind Kejriwal Supreme Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM modi condemned the Pulwama terror attack.
India's blood is boiling, we will give strong reply: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack
Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Leopard on prowl in Andhra Pradesh village captured finally
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp