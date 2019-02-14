Madhya Pradesh​ cop gets four years' rigorous imprisonment​ for taking Rs 5,000 bribe

By PTI

SHAHDOL: A local court in Madhya Pradesh Wednesday sentenced an assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) to four years' rigorous imprisonment for accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a man booked in a theft case in 2013.

Additional district and sessions court judge A C Tiwari convicted ASI Mohanlal Shukla under the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 and handed him the sentence, district public prosecutor office spokesman Naveen Kumar Verma said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on the policeman.

As per the prosecution, Shukla had demanded Rs 5,000 from complainant Viran Sahu who was booked by him in a theft case in 2013.

Sahu lodged a complaint with Lokayukta police on May 4, 2013, stating that Shukla was threatening to impose additional sections of the IPC and delay filing of the charge sheet if he was not paid the bribe, the court was told.

Shukla was arrested when he was accepting the money from the complainant.