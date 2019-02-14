Madhya Pradesh cops intimate MHA for 'blacklisting' 12 Indonesian, Thai tourists for violating Visa norms

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The police in Barwani district of west Madhya Pradesh have intimated to the union ministry of home affairs (MHA) to “blacklist” 12 Indonesian and Thai tourists for violating tourist VISA norms by indulging in preaching and other religious activities.

Concerned over the development, first-time Congress MLA from Bhopal Central seat and All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) member Arif Masood has raised the matter with the state director general of police (DGP) VK Singh, questioning the move of the Barwani district police.

The 12 nationals of Indonesia and Thailand who came to Barwani were students of the Jamaat (a non-political Islamic missionary movement) are travelling in the country on tourist visas – that permits them to only indulge in sight-seeing, tourism and recreational activities.

The 12 tourists reported to the Barwani district police about being on trip for four days in Barwani district, including Anjad for re-creational and sight-seeing purposes on February 2, but they actually stayed at place of worship and overstayed the duration by staying in the district for eight days. They also didn’t intimate the local authorities about their plans to visit Rajpur town of Barwani district, after which notices were served upon them and their guarantors and they were deported from Barwani district.

According to the Barwani district police superintendent YD Bhutia, the 12 tourists not only indulged in religious practices at place of worship where they stayed during their stay in Barwani, but also indulged in religious preaching, which violated Visa, foreigner registration and Passport norms.

“We got specific inputs from reliable sources about these tourists not only staying at place of worship, but also indulging in religious activities in violation of existing VISA and foreigner registration rules, particularly the MHA rules pertaining to Jamaat. Subsequent probe revealed our inputs were correct. We’ve served notices to their local guarantors (those who hosted them in Barwani,” Bhutia told journalists in Barwani.

She added that notice have also been issued the concerned tourists in the matter.

“We’ve informed entire matter and intimated the MHA for blacklisting these tourists for violating the existing VISA and foreigner registration norms. As per the standard operating procedures (SOP) the MHA has been intimated through the Joint Director SIB. The action now in the matter will be taken by the MHA,” said Bhutia.

At the MP state police headquarters in Bhopal, the Inspector General of Police (IG-Intelligence) Makarand Deouskar confirmed on Wednesday about the notice having been issued to the local guarantors of the 12 tourists and the matter having been intimated to the MHA.

Meanwhile, reacting to the development, the Congress MLA and AIMPLB member raised the matter with the MP DGP VK Singh in Bhopal on Tuesday. “I’ve raised the issue with the DGP and made it clear that wherever the Jamaat people go, they stay in place of worship only. Even many people coming from abroad to the Prayagraj Kumbh are coming to India on tourist Visas, but participating in religious exercise,” Masood told The New Indian Express on Wednesday.

“Such developments have never taken place at the end of police in MP during the past and shouldn’t be allowed to happen again in future, as those related to Jamaat travel everywhere in India on tourist Visa and stay in places of worship only,” he added.

Importantly, Masood had recently written to Chief Minister Kamal Nath also, objecting to slapping of National Security Act (NSA) against three men arrested for allegedly slaughtering cow in Khandwa district of West MP.