Maharashtra: Congress and NCP hold talks for proposed grand alliance

According to Manikrao Thakre, the final seat-sharing formula would be decided after talks with smaller parties conclude.

Congress leader Manikrao Thakre

Congress leader Manikrao Thakre (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Opposition Congress and NCP in Maharashtra Wednesday held a meeting to finalise the contours of the proposed grand alliance against the ruling BJP, and decided to expedite its process.

The state unit leaders of both the parties met at the residence of Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil.

Congress leader Manikrao Thakre said it was decided to expedite the process of finalising the talks with Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh leader Prakash Ambedkar, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana leader Raju Shetti and Left parties.

Talks with Samajwadi Party are in the final stages, he said.

"If Ambedkar is flexible, Congress is ready to accommodate him. Congress is positive about the issues he has raised other than the demand for number of seats," Thakre said.

According to him, the final seat-sharing formula would be decided after talks with smaller parties conclude.

"We need to see which constituencies will be given to the smaller parties. The formula will be balanced," he said.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar said the two parties will meet again tomorrow.

"We are ready to give four seats to Ambedkar and one seat to CPM," he said.

The former deputy chief minister of Maharashtra also said there was no discussion on the Ahmednagar Lok Sabha seat, which the Congress is staking claim to.

