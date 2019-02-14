Maoist killed in Jharkhand

By IANS

RANCHI: A Maoist was killed in a gun battle with security forces on Thursday, said police, who recovered a German rifle, live cartridges and mobile phones on him.

The member of the banned People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) was neutralised during a joint search operation by the state police and Central Reserve Police Force in the Merabeer jungle of Khunti district.

The Maoists triggered the encounter by firing first at the security forces, who retaliated killing one PLFI member and injuring a few others. All injured managed to escape.

The body has been recovered and a search operation was underway to arrest the rest.