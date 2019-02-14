Home Nation

PM Modi promised loan waiver to farmers, but wrote off bank dues of industrialist-friends: Rahul

When the Congress returned to power in Rajasthan, the state government waived farm loans, Gandhi said.

Published: 14th February 2019 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: File / PTI)

By PTI

AJMER: In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged on Thursday that he made empty promise of loan waiver to farmers, but wrote off bank dues of his industrialist-friends.

Addressing a two-day meet of the All India Congress Seva Dal, Gandhi said every sections of the society, be it farmers, youths or small-scale traders, suffered under the Modi government and they should get justice.

ALSO READ: Will work together to defeat BJP: Rahul Gandhi after Opposition meeting

The prime minister made an empty promise of loan waiver to farmers, but wrote off bank dues of his industrialist-friends, he charged.

Gandhi said while the prime minister "insults" him, his family and the Congress party, he had hugged Modi in Parliament.

"Hatred can be defeated only by love. He has hatred and the love in me countered that hatred," the Congress president said.

