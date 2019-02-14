Home Nation

Mulayam Singh's memory is failing: Rabri Devi on Samajwadi Party founder praising PM Modi

Mulayam Singh Yadav on Wednesday backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the prime ministerial candidate in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Lalu Prasad's wife Rabri Devi (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

PATNA:: A day after Samajwadi Party stalwart Mulayam Singh Yadav backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the prime ministerial candidate in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha election, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, on Thursday, said Yadav's statements have no relevance.

When asked to comment on Mulayam’s remark on PM Modi, Rabri Devi said: “ (Mulayam is old now, his memory is failing him. He does not remember what to speak and when to speak. His comments don’t mean anything.” 

Speaking on the last day of the 16th Lok Sabha, Mulayam Singh Yadav, an MP from Azamgarh district, on Wednesday, said: “I congratulate the Prime Minister because he has tried to take everybody along. I want to say that all members must win and come again and Narendra Modi should become the Prime Minister again.”

Showing his disagreement over Mulayam’s remark, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said: "I disagree with him. But Mulayam Singh Yadav has a role in politics and I respect his opinion."

