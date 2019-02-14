NCP, Congress have finalised seat-sharing agreement: Sharad Pawar

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The NCP and the Congress on Wednesday finalised the seat-sharing agreement for their alliance in Maharashtra after Sharad Pawar and Rahul Gandhi met here.

Gandhi met Pawar in the afternoon at the latter's residence.

NCP leaders Praful Patel and Supriya Sule as well as Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal were also present during the hour-long meeting.

The NCP and the Congress have finalised the seat-sharing agreement, Pawar told PTI, without divulging details of how many seats each party will contest.

The announcement of the seat sharing and the details will be made in Mumbai, he said.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the two parties were in alliance and the Congress contested on 26 seats, winning 2, while the NCP contested on 21 seats, winning 4.

However, the parties parted ways in the state assembly polls held months after the general election.