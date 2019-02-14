Home Nation

NSG, NIA teams to join investigation in Pulwama terror attack 

An NIA team with forensic experts is being sent to Srinagar to assist Jammu and Kashmir Police in forensic evaluation of the scene of the crime, a home ministry official said.

Published: 14th February 2019 09:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 01:47 AM   |  A+A-

Soldiers during an encounter with militants at Sirnoo in Pulwama district of south Kashmir on 16 December 2018. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Experts of the anti-terror commando force National Security Guard (NSG) and investigators of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) are being sent to Jammu and Kashmir to join the probe into the terror attack in Pulwama in which at least 39 CRPF personnel were killed, officials said Thursday.

The decision was taken in view of the high number of casualties in the worst terror strike in the state since the Uri attack in 2016.

An NIA team with forensic experts is being sent to Srinagar to assist Jammu and Kashmir Police in forensic evaluation of the scene of the crime, a home ministry official said.

Explosive specialists of the Black Cat commando force NSG will also join in the investigation into the attack, another official said.

At least 39 CRPF personnel were killed in Pulwama district when a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into their bus.

TAGS
NSG NIA Pulwama terror attack investigation Pulwama Terror Attack Kashmir terror attack Attack on CRPF National Investigation Agency pulwama

