One Peoples Liberation Front of India ultra killed in encounter with security forces
Published: 14th February 2019 02:32 PM | Last Updated: 14th February 2019 02:32 PM | A+A A-
KHUNTI: One ultra of the banned Peoples Liberation Front of India (PLFI) was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Khunti district on Thursday, police said.
The encounter took place at Merambir forest area of the district, Deputy Inspector General of Police, A V Homkar said.
The security forces were on anti-naxal operation, the DIG said, adding that the body of the ultra was found in the encounter spot.
The security forces also recovered an automatic rifle from the spot, the DIG added.