Opposition, BJP in dogfight over CAG report tabled in Rajya Sabha

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A political slugfest broke out on Wednesday on the CAG report on Rafale. While the Opposition slammed the report which said the NDA’s Rafale jet deal was 2.8 per cent cheaper than the one negotiated during the previous UPA, the ruling BJP backed it.

“I reject the report,” Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said, noting the document did not incorporate the dissent note submitted by three members of the team that negotiated the Rafale deal.

Mocking the Centre’s earlier claims that the deal was 9 to 20 per cent cheaper, Rahul said the CAG figure of 2.8 per cent contradicted it.

The Congress chief said the CAG report had demolished both the counts, better price and faster delivery, on which PM Modi defended the deal.

Picking holes in the CAG report, Rahul said it was strange that the amount agreed for 126 India-specific enhancements was equal to that of 36 ordered by the NDA, that the NDA had reduced the benchmark price by 55 per cent and that jets will arrive later under the NDA deal that the UPA.

Union minister RS Prasad hit back saying, “Rahul never raises serious issues inside parliament and lies outside. All the defence experts said Rafale jets were needed and even the IAF officers said so. There is no deal for procurement of weapons in the UPA without a deal.”

The CPI (M) said the CAG report does not answer a single question concerning the corruption associated with this deal and crony capitalism. Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav said the CAG report shows prima facie the government was at fault.

Victory of truth, says Arun Jaitley

New Delhi: Union Minister Arun Jaitley said the lies of the Congress and opposition parties stand exposed. “It cannot be that the SC is wrong, the CAG is wrong and only the dynast is right. Satyameva Jayate” ‘ the truth shall prevail.”