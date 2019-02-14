Home Nation

Opposition, BJP in dogfight over CAG report tabled in Rajya Sabha

I reject the report,” Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said, noting the document did not incorporate the dissent note submitted by three members of the team that negotiated the Rafale deal. 

Published: 14th February 2019 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A political slugfest broke out on Wednesday on the CAG report on Rafale. While the Opposition slammed the report which said the NDA’s Rafale jet deal was 2.8 per cent cheaper than the one negotiated during the previous UPA, the ruling BJP backed it.

“I reject the report,” Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said, noting the document did not incorporate the dissent note submitted by three members of the team that negotiated the Rafale deal. 

Mocking the Centre’s earlier claims that the deal was 9 to 20 per cent cheaper, Rahul said the CAG figure of 2.8 per cent contradicted it.

READ | CAG report brings out ambiguities, political slugfest to continue

The Congress chief said the CAG report had demolished both the counts, better price and faster delivery, on which PM Modi defended the deal.

Picking holes in the CAG report, Rahul said it was strange that the amount agreed for 126 India-specific enhancements was equal to that of 36 ordered by the NDA, that the NDA had reduced the benchmark price by 55 per cent and that jets will arrive later under the NDA deal that the UPA. 

READ | CAG report on Rafale does not mention dissenting note, not worth paper its written on: Rahul Gandhi

Union minister RS Prasad hit back saying, “Rahul never raises serious issues inside parliament and lies outside. All the defence experts said Rafale jets were needed and even the IAF officers said so. There is no deal for procurement of weapons in the UPA without a deal.”

The CPI (M) said the CAG report does not answer a single question concerning the corruption associated with this deal and crony capitalism.  Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav said the CAG report shows prima facie the government was at fault.

Victory of truth, says Arun Jaitley
New Delhi: Union Minister Arun Jaitley said the lies of the Congress and opposition parties stand exposed. “It cannot be that the SC is wrong, the CAG is wrong and only the dynast is right. Satyameva Jayate” ‘ the truth shall prevail.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rafale deal CAG report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp