Home Nation

PM Modi conducted parallel negotiations with Dassault on Rafale: Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat

Addressing a public rally in Valsad district of Gujarat, Gandhi also claimed that the Modi government refused to waive farmers' loans but wrote off Rs 3.5 lakh crore debt of "15 top industrialists".

Published: 14th February 2019 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Congress President Rahul Gandhi during the All India Congress Seva Dal meet in Ajmer Thursday Feb. 14 2019. | PTI

By PTI

VALSAD: Taking the Rafale row to Narendra Modi's home state, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Thursday claimed the prime minister conducted "parallel negotiations" with Dassault Aviation on the French fighter jet deal.

Addressing a public rally in Valsad district of Gujarat, Gandhi also claimed that the Modi government refused to waive farmers' loans but wrote off Rs 3.5 lakh crore debt of "15 top industrialists".

ALSO READ: Congress will counter hatred spread by RSS-BJP with love: Rahul Gandhi

Attacking the prime minister over the Rafale jet deal, Gandhi said, "The slogan 'chowkidar chor hai' (the sentry is the thief) is also famous in France and even former French president also says 'chowkidar chor hai'."

"The Defence Ministry and the Air Force said Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted parallel negotiations with Dassault Aviation on Rafale deal," Gandhi claimed.

ALSO READ: CAG has allowed itself to become a joke: Chidambaram on Rafale deal

Criticising the government's incentives announced in the interim budget, he promised that if the Congress comes to power at the Centre, it will give more than just Rs 17 per day in the income guarantee scheme directly in the accounts of the poor.

The Congress chief has been relentlessly targeting the government over the Rafale jet deal.

He had on Tuesday accused Modi of acting as a middleman of industrialist Anil Ambani in the fighter jet agreement with France.

ALSO READ: Of 1.42 lakh questions asked in 16th Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi posed none​

However, the government and Ambani have been strongly rejecting allegations of any wrongdoing in the fighter jet deal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Dassault PM Modi Rafale Deal Congress BJP Lok Sabha Elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha Polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM modi condemned the Pulwama terror attack.
India's blood is boiling, we will give strong reply: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack
Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Leopard on prowl in Andhra Pradesh village captured finally
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp