PM Modi conducted parallel negotiations with Dassault on Rafale: Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat

By PTI

VALSAD: Taking the Rafale row to Narendra Modi's home state, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Thursday claimed the prime minister conducted "parallel negotiations" with Dassault Aviation on the French fighter jet deal.

Addressing a public rally in Valsad district of Gujarat, Gandhi also claimed that the Modi government refused to waive farmers' loans but wrote off Rs 3.5 lakh crore debt of "15 top industrialists".

ALSO READ: Congress will counter hatred spread by RSS-BJP with love: Rahul Gandhi

Attacking the prime minister over the Rafale jet deal, Gandhi said, "The slogan 'chowkidar chor hai' (the sentry is the thief) is also famous in France and even former French president also says 'chowkidar chor hai'."

"The Defence Ministry and the Air Force said Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted parallel negotiations with Dassault Aviation on Rafale deal," Gandhi claimed.

ALSO READ: CAG has allowed itself to become a joke: Chidambaram on Rafale deal

Criticising the government's incentives announced in the interim budget, he promised that if the Congress comes to power at the Centre, it will give more than just Rs 17 per day in the income guarantee scheme directly in the accounts of the poor.

The Congress chief has been relentlessly targeting the government over the Rafale jet deal.

He had on Tuesday accused Modi of acting as a middleman of industrialist Anil Ambani in the fighter jet agreement with France.

ALSO READ: Of 1.42 lakh questions asked in 16th Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi posed none​

However, the government and Ambani have been strongly rejecting allegations of any wrongdoing in the fighter jet deal.