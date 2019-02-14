Home Nation

President Ram Nath Kovind condemns J-K terror attack; says nation stands united against forces of terror 

He also wished speedy recovery of those injured in the attack.

Published: 14th February 2019 11:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 01:48 AM   |  A+A-

Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo | PIB)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday condemned the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district and said the entire nation stands united in the fight against the forces of terror and evil.

He also wished speedy recovery of those injured in the attack.

"Strongly condemn the terrorist attack in Pulwama, J&K. Thoughts and prayers with the families of martyrs and wishing an early recovery to those injured. The entire nation stands united in the fight against the forces of terror and evil," he tweeted.

At least 30 personnel of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed in Pulwama when a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a bus they were travelling in.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram Nath Kovind Pulwama Terror Attack Kashmir terror attack Attack on CRPF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM modi condemned the Pulwama terror attack.
India's blood is boiling, we will give strong reply: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack
Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Leopard on prowl in Andhra Pradesh village captured finally
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp