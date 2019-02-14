President Ram Nath Kovind condemns J-K terror attack; says nation stands united against forces of terror 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday condemned the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district and said the entire nation stands united in the fight against the forces of terror and evil.

He also wished speedy recovery of those injured in the attack.

"Strongly condemn the terrorist attack in Pulwama, J&K. Thoughts and prayers with the families of martyrs and wishing an early recovery to those injured. The entire nation stands united in the fight against the forces of terror and evil," he tweeted.

At least 30 personnel of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed in Pulwama when a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a bus they were travelling in.