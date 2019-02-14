Pulwama attack: Priyanka Gandhi cancels press conference, holds two-minute silence for jawans

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the newly appointed Congress general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday cancelled her scheduled press conference here and observed a two-minute silence for the CRPF soldiers, who were killed in the terror attack in Kashmir.

“This program was kept to talk on politics, but we feel it would be inappropriate to talk on politics because of the terror attack that has taken place in Pulwama in which our jawans have been killed. I would urge all to observe a two-minute silence to pay homage to the martyred soldiers. I want to tell their families that the entire nation is with them at this time. We are all saddened,” Priyanka told media here.

Priyanka, daughter of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, earlier also released a press statement which read, “Deepest condolences to the families of the 30 Jawans martyred in a terror attack in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. I can very well understand the pain and grief of losing a loved one in the family.

ALSO READ | Jammu and Kashmir: 40 CRPF jawans killed in Jaish attack; worst terror strike since Uri

"I want to say that not only the Congress party but the entire country is standing shoulder to shoulder with the families of our brave soldiers. But we must also reflect and be concerned about the high number of casualties in Kashmir. We demand that this government take concrete steps to ensure such terror attacks don’t happen in the future,” Priyanka said in her statement.

A CRPF convoy on its way to Srinagar from Jammu was attacked in Awantipora area of Pulwama district this afternoon by terrorists, causing heavy casualties.

Around 2500 personnel were travelling in 78 vehicles which were part of the convoy when the incident occurred.