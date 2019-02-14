Home Nation

Pulwama terror attack: Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba​ cuts short Bhutan visit, rushing back to Dekhi

Gauba had reached Thimpu this morning for a Home Secretary-level dialogue with his Bhutanese counterpart.

Published: 14th February 2019 11:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 01:48 AM   |  A+A-

Rajiv Gauba, Home secretary, MHA

Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, who reached Bhutan on Thursday on an official trip, is rushing back to Delhi after cutting short his visit in view of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

He spoke to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh after the terror attack.

"In view of the terror attack in Pulwama, the home secretary is rushing back to Delhi," a home ministry official said.

At least 30 CRPF personnel were killed in Pulwama district when a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into their bus.

