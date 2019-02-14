Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi condoles CRPF personnel's death in terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir

Paying his party's homage, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also accused the Narendra Modi government of compromising national security.

Published: 14th February 2019 08:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 08:38 PM

Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: File / PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi condoled the killing of CRPF personnel in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday and said it had left him "deeply disturbed".

At least 18 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday in a suicide attack, when a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus they were travelling in, one of the worst terror strikes in the state since the Uri attack in 2016, officials said.

ALSO READ | Jammu and Kashmir: 40 CRPF jawans killed in Jaish attack; worst terror strike since Uri

Paying his party's homage, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also accused the Narendra Modi government of compromising national security and said the list of terror attacks continued unabated under it.

"Condemn the cowardly terror attack on our jawans in Pulwama, J&K today. Our homage to the 18 brave hearts who made the supreme sacrifice & condolences to their family. Uri, Pathankot, Pulwama- the terror list & compromise of National Security by Modi Govt continues unabated," he said in a tweet.

