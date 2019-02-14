Rahul Gandhi condoles CRPF personnel's death in terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi condoled the killing of CRPF personnel in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday and said it had left him "deeply disturbed".

I’m deeply disturbed by the cowardly attack on a #CRPF convoy in J&K in which many of our brave CRPF men have been martyred and a large number wounded, some critically. My condolences to the families of our martyrs. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 14, 2019

At least 18 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday in a suicide attack, when a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus they were travelling in, one of the worst terror strikes in the state since the Uri attack in 2016, officials said.

Paying his party's homage, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also accused the Narendra Modi government of compromising national security and said the list of terror attacks continued unabated under it.

"Condemn the cowardly terror attack on our jawans in Pulwama, J&K today. Our homage to the 18 brave hearts who made the supreme sacrifice & condolences to their family. Uri, Pathankot, Pulwama- the terror list & compromise of National Security by Modi Govt continues unabated," he said in a tweet.