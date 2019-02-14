Rahul Gandhi cannot continue to say falsehood, will be exposed to public: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Express News Service

VELLORE: Coming down heavily on Congress president Rahul Gandhi on the Rafael deal, senior BJP leader and Union Minister for Information and Telecommunications and Law Ravi Shankar Prasad warned that he could not continue to spread 'falsehood' and would be 'exposed to the people'.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, he said, "Let me tell you as a senior minister of Modi government, Rahul Gandhi! You can't continue to speak falsehood. You will be exposed to the people of India."

"I want to repeat in Vellore what I said in Delhi, the country never expected the grandson of Indira Gandhi, son of Rajiv Gandhi, and great-grandson of Jawaharlal speak lies," he flayed, accusing him of 'compromising' on the security of India.

Saying that the lie of Rahul stands exposed by the CAG report, Ravi Shankar Prasad attacked him of saying 'lies after lies' shamelessly.

Enlisting the flagship developmental schemes and projects introduced by the Modi government, he said the BJP and NDA led by him will come back to power with a resounding majority of 300 plus (seats) and BJP alone will get 300.

The minister explained the schemes brought to Tamil Nadu by the Union Government.

"From IT, electronics, automobiles, industrial corridor, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Smart City, Airports, Modiji looked very very effectively and positively Tamil Nadu," he noted.

Ravi Shankar Prasad informed that his party is working for forging an inclusive alliance in Tamil Nadu.

"We are working for a very inclusive alliance in Tamil Nadu. A non-Congress, non-DMK alliance. This alliance will be effective."