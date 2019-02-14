Raipur diary

By Express News Service

7-day bicycle yatra for peace

A 7-day cycle yatra will be organised from February 22 to 28 from Jagdalpur in Bastar to Raipur in a bid nudge the Bhupesh Baghel government into reviewing and speeding up cases pertaining to ‘innocent’ Adivasis languishing in jails and rehabilitate the internally displaced people, who were forced out of their hamlets and are working as daily wage earners in neighbouring states.

Congress’ big claim on paddy price

Claiming that Chhattisgarh is the first state to have accepted the Swaminathan Committee recommendations, the state unit of the Congress has demanded that the Centre at the minimum support price (MSP) of paddy at `2500 per quintal. The party also demanded that the Centre take the additional paddy stock, after a quantum is released for disbursal under the state’s public distribution system, into its pool. “We have implemented the recommendation of the Swaminathan committee in providing 1.5 times the production cost of paddy to farmers. Chhattisgarh is the first state to do so,” Congress general secretary Shailesh Nitin Trivedi said.

Raipur hosts NTPC conference

The eighth edition of Indian Power Stations (IPS-2019) conference began in Raipur on Wednesday. This is the first time it is being held outside Delhi. The theme for the conference this year is ‘Generating safe, reliable, eco-friendly, flexible-power-with state-of-the-start technologies’. The event this year was organised by RK Singh, former union minister of state. The conference is aimed at bringing the best practices from across the globe and business opportunities to India.

No MISA pensions without verification

The Congress government in Chhattisgarh has stressed on physical verification of all beneficiaries of Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) pensions. All commissioners and the district collectors have stopped releasing pension from Febriary 1 pending physical verification of the beneficiaries. As per the order, the process of disbursing pension needs to be transparent and further decision on it will be taken after the verification process is completed. The MISA pension was implemented in 2008 by the Raman Singh government.