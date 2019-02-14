Home Nation

Rajasthan government withdraws previous regime's order to celebrate Valentine's day as 'Matra-Pitra Pujan Diwas'

Published: 14th February 2019 12:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 12:41 AM   |  A+A-

baloons2

For representational purposes (Vinay Madapu P | EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Congress government in Rajasthan has withdrawn an order passed by the state education department during the BJP regime last year for observing February 14, Valentine's day, as "Matra-Pitra Pujan Diwas".

Education minister Govind Singh Dotasara said that it was not appropriate to dedicate one day for giving honour to parents as they should be respected and given honour every day.

The education department had issued an order in April last year declaring that all government schools will observe February 14 every year as "Matra-Pitra Pujan Diwas from 2019.

The order had stated that parents would be honoured by their wards at the events in government schools.

Dotasara told reporters on Wednesday that the order issued by the former BJP government has been scrapped.

"Parents have highest place in our Indian culture and dedicating one day for giving them honour is inappropriate. They are given respect and honour always and every day so therefore the order has been withdrawn," Dotasara said.

BJP MLA and former education minister Vasudev Devnani, who had announced to observe the "Matra-Pitra Diwas" when he was the Education minister, alleged that Dotasara has termed the initiative by the former government as drama.

"I condemn the move of the government of withdrawing the order. This is the insult to parents," he said.

"It appears that he supports the kind of scenes which are created on Valentine's Day that is celebrated as per the western culture. They do not have faith in Indian culture and moral values," he added.

Rajasthan Rajasthan government Valentines day

