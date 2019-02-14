Rajasthan mandates 5 per cent quota for Gujjars

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government on Wednesday disarmed the BJP politically in the lead up to the Lok Sabha polls by passing a bill in the Assembly enhancing quota for Gujjars and four other communites from 1% to 5%, besides ratifying the Centrally passed 10% reservations for economically weaker sections (EWS) .

The Rajasthan Backward Classes (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutes in the State and of Appointments and Posts in Services under the State) Amendment Bill, 2019, however, exceeded the maximum of 50% limit to quota by 4%, thus risking legal invalidation. The Rajasthan High Court has shot down similar proposals twice in the past.

Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla who has been on the warpath the last week said he would study the implications of the Bill before deciding to end the movement. Gujjar Sangharsh Samiti (GASS) spokesperson Shailendra Singh said, “Passing of bill does not mean that we have already got 5% reservation. We would await a notification.”

Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said all 200 MLA’s agreed to include the law in the ninth schedule.

Deputy leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore, however, said the draft was done up in a hurry, though they support the Bill.