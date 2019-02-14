Sacrifices of our security personnel won't go in vain: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday termed the attack on CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama as despicable and asserted that the sacrifices of security personnel will not go in vain.

He also spoke to Home Minister Rajnath Singh and other top officials in the wake of the attack which has left 30 CRPF personnel dead.

"Attack on CRPF personnel in Pulwama is despicable. I strongly condemn this dastardly attack. The sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain," he tweeted.

He said the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of the personnel killed in the attack.

He also wished for the speedy recovery of those injured.

"Spoke to Home Minister Rajnath Singh Ji and other top officials regarding the situation in the wake of the attack in Pulwama," he said.

At least 30 CRPF personnel were killed in Pulwama district when a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the bus they were travelling in.

This is one of the worst terror strikes in the state since the Uri attack in 2016.