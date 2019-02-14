SC reserves judgement on plea seeking law against torture in accordance with international convention

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved the judgement on the petition seeking a direction with regard to delay in defining and enacting a law in connection with torture in accordance with international convention.

The petition filed by advocate and former law minister, Ashwini Kumar, sought the court to take up the onus of enactment of law as governments have failed to come up with one such enactment.

A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, reserved the judgement.

The court was hearing the contention by Kumar, who had asked the court to enact a law for witness protection in accordance with international conventions.