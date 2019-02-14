Home Nation

Shiv Sena-BJP are 'best couple': NCP leader Dhananjay Munde's jibe on Valentine's Day

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has been frequently taking potshots at its saffron partner in the last few years.

By PTI

MUMBAI: NCP leader Dhananjay Munde took a jibe at the BJP and Shiv Sena on Valentine's Day, calling them the "best couple" who continue to be together despite constant bickering.

The BJP and Sena are in alliance in Maharashtra as well as at the Centre.

However, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party has been frequently taking potshots at its saffron partner in the last few years. It is also uncertain if they would form alliance for the coming Lok Sabha polls.

"Could there be a best couple than this? They are still together despite everyday bickering between them for the past five years," Munde said in a tweet with a hashtag "Valentinesday".

"...how much do they love each other, don't they?" said the Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council.

