Six illegal immigrants from Bangladesh held in Assam

By PTI

MORIGON: Six illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, all members of a family, were arrested early Thursday in Assam's Morigaon district, a senior police officer said here.

The family went missing four months ago after the Supreme Court rejected their plea challenging a Gauhati High Court order, which declared them as illegal migrants, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Border), Morigaon, D R Bora, said.

The apex court had also directed them to surrender before police, the DSP said. "The arrested immigrants, including two women, were declared 'foreigners' by the Foreigners Tribunal here and the Gauhati High Court also upheld the decision.

"The family then approached the Supreme Court, which rejected their petition and asked them to surrender," Bora told reporters.

The immigrants who were arrested Thursday have been identified as Amez Ali, Sirazul Hoque, Somet Ali, Golap Ali, Yumuri Begum and Robisa Begum, he said, adding that all six of them have been sent to a detention camp in Tejpur.