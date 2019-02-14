Terror attack in Pulwama an 'act of cowardice,' says Amit Shah

Home Nation

At least 30 CRPF personnel were killed in Pulwama when a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the bus they were travelling in.

Published: 14th February 2019

NEW DELHI: BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday termed the terror attack that killed 30 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district as an "act of cowardice" and asserted that security forces will defeat those involved in terrorist activities.

"Pained beyond words by the terror attack on our soldiers in Pulwama (J&K). It is an act of cowardice. My deepest condolences are with the families of our soldiers who have lost their lives. Our forces will remain firm against such acts of terror and defeat them," he said in a tweet.

At least 30 CRPF personnel were killed in Pulwama when a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the bus they were travelling in, one of the worst terror strikes in the state in recent years, officials said.

