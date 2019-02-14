Valentine's Day ads: This too is love, folks

Nidhi Tiwari By

Online Desk

Love, its meaning, forms of expression and recipients may change from time to time, but the excitement of February 14 remains the same. Valentine's Day - a day to celebrate romantic love - has been around for centuries now.

But here's the twist. As lovey-dovey as it might be for couples to swoon over each other, many of us don't feel the same because we don't have a romantic partner to gift us chocolates, red roses and heart-shaped balloons.

Don't lose heart just yet.

Where lovers are failing, brands are rushing in. This Valentine's Day, let us celebrate the ads that are giving us new Valentine's Day goals.

The language of love:

Zomato's advertisement shows a mute boy communicating to a chef via his girlfriend how the chef's tasty pasta that he orders for his girlfriend brought them together.

In the end, he also hugs the delivery guy for his service. The advertisement beautifully conveys how 'Love has no language' and works in mysterious ways - sometimes through food.

Love like chocolate should be shared:

A girl giving or receiving chocolate from a boy usually invites suspicion.

Chocolates changing hands get judged as the declaration and acceptance of love.

That doesn't have to be the case as this Kit Kat advertisement says. And rightly so!

It is okay to approach first:

Swarovski, the diamond brand, has come up with an ad where the girl is shown making the first move and taking the lover into her arms.

For so many years now, there is an unspoken rule that men should be the one approaching the love of their life and that the female should be coy over making the first move.

But 'Times They Are A-Changin' as Bob Dylan had foretold. Women are now confident to approach the person they love and speak their heart.

Celebrating a family's bond of love:

The Kalyan jewellers advertisement shows a family getting ready to surprise someone with a Valentine's Day gift. The woman who is being surprised is the daughter-in-law of the house.

The strong family values where a daughter-in-law is treated as a daughter even in the absence of the son celebrates a 'higher' love.

The 'love is love' campaign:

Last year the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality by declaring Section 377, the penal provision that criminalised gay sex, as "manifestly arbitrary". The ruling was celebrated by the LGBTQ community, who had been suffering in silence for long and whose love had been deemed ‘unnatural’ by the archaic law.

The Borosil advertisement features the real story of a couple and their Valentine's Days all these years, which they spent hiding their love from people. It is about how this Valentine's Day everything at last is going to change.

No love is greater than food love:

Coming straight to the point, the KFC ad shows a man devouring a chicken piece with a passion broadcasting his love for the bird.

The campaign has been interestingly named KFC Bucket bae.