UP Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar offers to quit backward class welfare department

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Having found yet another way to embarrass Yogi Adityanath government in UP, cabinet minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Thursday announced that he would be meeting Chief Minister to hand him over the responsibility of backward class welfare department.

However, he is believed to retain the charge of the department of empowerment of differently-abled persons.

Rajbhar, a BJP ally and chief of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), has been at loggerhead with the BJP leadership and has been critical of CM Yogi over a number of issues since assuming charge.

The minister, in his resignation letter, is believed to have mentioned that he is taking the step because of the annoyance of the people from backward classes who are angry and he is not able to accord them their right due to the slackness of the government.

He also added that in the recently-made Pichhda Varg Aayog, there was not a single name that he had suggested.

“With the government not providing money for the scholarships of backward class students and not doing classification of castes within 27 per cent OBC reservation as per social justice report… people from the backward class are angry,” the letter read.

“In addition to that, none of the names suggested by me has been included in the Pichhda Varg Aayog. People from the backward community look up to me. But because of government negligence, I am not able to do anything. There is no point I continue with the ministry where I have no say. So I am handing over the charge of the backward class welfare department to you,” added the letter.

The letter is yet to be given to CM Yogi as he was away down south in connection with some party event on Thursday.