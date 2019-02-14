Home Nation

UP Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar offers to quit backward class welfare department

Rajbhar, a BJP ally and chief of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), has been at loggerhead with the BJP leadership and has been critical of CM Yogi over a number of issues since assuming charge.

Published: 14th February 2019 05:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 05:56 PM   |  A+A-

Om Prakash Rajbhar

SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar (File | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Having found yet another way to embarrass Yogi Adityanath government in UP, cabinet minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Thursday announced that he would be meeting Chief Minister to hand him over the responsibility of backward class welfare department.

However, he is believed to retain the charge of the department of empowerment of differently-abled persons.

Rajbhar, a BJP ally and chief of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), has been at loggerhead with the BJP leadership and has been critical of CM Yogi over a number of issues since assuming charge.

The minister, in his resignation letter, is believed to have mentioned that he is taking the step because of the annoyance of the people from backward classes who are angry and he is not able to accord them their right due to the slackness of the government. 

He also added that in the recently-made Pichhda Varg Aayog, there was not a single name that he had suggested.

“With the government not providing money for the scholarships of backward class students and not doing classification of castes within 27 per cent OBC reservation as per social justice report… people from the backward class are angry,” the letter read.

“In addition to that, none of the names suggested by me has been included in the Pichhda Varg Aayog. People from the backward community look up to me. But because of government negligence, I am not able to do anything. There is no point I continue with the ministry where I have no say. So I am handing over the charge of the backward class welfare department to you,” added the letter.

The letter is yet to be given to CM Yogi as he was away down south in connection with some party event on Thursday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Om Prakash Rajbhar Yogi Adityanath Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM modi condemned the Pulwama terror attack.
India's blood is boiling, we will give strong reply: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack
Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Leopard on prowl in Andhra Pradesh village captured finally
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp