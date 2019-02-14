World condemns terror attack on CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir, support pours in

Ramananda Sengupta By

NEW DELHI: The major suicide attack on a CRPF convoy by Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammed, often described as a lapdog of the ISI, sparked outrage and condemnation from across the world. Strangely enough, there was no statement from Pakistan or China at the time of going to press.

“The US Mission in India strongly condemns today’s terrorist attack in Jammu & Kashmir. We send our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. The United States stands alongside India in confronting terror and defeating it,” tweeted US ambassador to India Kenneth Juster.

Variously condemning it as heinous, horrific, brutal, vile, barbaric and cowardly, every mission and government expressed condolences for the victims and support for the fight against terror. “…Our thoughts go out to the families of the fallen soldiers. France has always been and always will be by India’s side in the fight against terrorism in all its forms,” declared Alexandre Ziegler, the French ambassador in Delhi.

“….I call on each state to effectively combat terrorist networks and their funding channels and to prevent the cross-border movement of terrorist groups, such as Jaish-e-Mohamed, who has claimed responsibility for this attack,” added the French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian.

“Israel…. stands by our Indian friends during this difficult hour. We send our deepest condolences to the CPRF and their families, the people of India and the Indian government following the terrible Kashmir Terror Attack,” said Ambassador Dr Ron Malka.

“Germany strongly condemns today's heinous terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families,” said the German Embassy.

“…We denounce terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and reiterate the need to combat these inhuman acts with decisive and collective response without any double standards. May we express sincere condolences to the grieving families of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to those injured,” said a statement issued by the Russian Embassy in Delhi.

Closer home, Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe tweeted “the brutal terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pulwama district (was) the worst ever terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir since 1989. I express my condolences to @narendramodi and the families of police officers who lost their lives.”

"It was with deep shock and horror that I learnt of the bomb blast in Pulwama, Kashmir, that caused tragic loss of life and distress to many dozens of CRPF personnel,” wrote Abdulla Shahid, the Maldives foreign minister in a message to external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj.

“…At this time of sorrow and devastation, I wish to extend on behalf of the Government and the people of the Maldives and in my own name, profound condolences and sympathies to… the people of India, and especially to the bereaved families of the brave Indian Army. The Maldives is fully committed to the fight against terrorism and will continue to work closely with India, and the international community in eliminating this global menace," he added.

MEA hits out at Pak

New Delhi: The ministry of external affairs on Friday hit out at Pakistan and reiterated the demand that Jaish-e-Mohammad chief, Masood Azhar, be proscribed by the UN. The move to declare Azhar a terrorist by the UN has been consistently blocked by China. “This heinous and despicable act has been perpetrated by Jaish-e-Mohammed, a Pakistan-based and supported terrorist organisation proscribed by the United Nations and other countries,” said a MEA statement.