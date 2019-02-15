Home Nation

16th Lok Sabha saw 20 per cent less work than the earlier one: Report

The 16th Lok Sabha, which came to an end on Wednesday, worked 20 per cent lesser than the previous House, a report from PRS Legislative Research revealed.

Published: 15th February 2019

Parliament house. | (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The 16th Lok Sabha, which came to an end on Wednesday, worked 20 per cent lesser than the previous House, a report from PRS Legislative Research revealed. The period of assessment of the analysis was from June 2014 to February 2019.

The 16th Lok Sabha worked for a total of 1,615 hours, while the previous one worked for 1,938 hours. Also, the 16th Lok Sabha worked 40 per cent lesser than the average of all full-term Houses. The average working hours of all full-term Lok Sabhas is 2,689 hours.

The 16th Lok Sabha lost 16 per cent of its time to disruptions, considerably lesser than the previous House which had lost around 37 per cent of its time to disruptions.

The 16th Lok Sabha passed a total of 133 Bills, of which six per cent were passed within 30 minutes. The number of Bills passed within half an hour in the previous Lok Sabha was 26 per cent. In terms of referral of Bills to various committees, the 16th Lok Sabha referred only 25 per cent of the Bills, while the previous House had referred around 70 per cent of the Bills to various panels.

