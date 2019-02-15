40-acre park in Noida to be ready by July

Vandana Keelor By

Express News Service

NOIDA: A 40-acre park being developed in memory of martyr Bhagat Singh in Noida’s sector 150, along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, will be ready by June or July 2019, the Noida Authority said on Thursday. Rajeev Tyagi, General Manager (Projects), Noida Authority, conducted an inspection of the project and directed his officials to speed up the work.

The park, which will cost about `30 crore, will have memorial plazas dedicated to the memory of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru. Besides commemorating martyrs and freedom fighters, the park will become a green lung for the city by adding 2,000 trees and 45,000 shrubs to its green cover.

According to officials, with 75 per cent green area, the park will help mitigate water scarcity by achieving 100 per cent groundwater recharge from the available area. “This green space will create a unique ecosystem comprising of plants, small animals, insects, birds and butterflies. We also want to celebrate the life of Bhagat Singh and his spirit of patriotism through the park,” said Tyagi.

The design of the park is such that from the main entrance plaza, paths emanate in the shape of flames pointing southwards, towards the achievement of freedom. The three curvilinear flame-shaped “tricolour” mounds will each be planted with plants depicting the three colours of the Indian national flag. At the centre of the flames will be the memorial square, with a statue of Bhagat Singh set in a shallow, reflecting pool. Towards the four corners of the square will be symbolic trees with seating and plaques describing the life of Bhagat Singh.

Towards the south-west corner of the site will be located the ‘shaheed vatika’, which has been designed as a circular garden around a circular pavilion in the centre. Around the periphery of the outer circle will be three circular memorial plazas, each dedicated to the memory of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdeva and Rajguru.