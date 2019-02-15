A pregnant wife, a daughter about to wed: Dreams of Bihar CRPF men's kin lie shattered

Anand ST Das By

Express News Service

PATNA: When Rajnandini was told by her husband, CRPF constable Ratan Kumar Thakur, that he was on his way to Srinagar and would call again in the evening, she was happy. Little did the five-month pregnant woman know that it was the last time she would be speaking to her husband, who was killed in a terrorist attack in Pulwama along with 41 other CRPF personnel on Thursday.

Thakur was scheduled to visit his family at their home at Ratanpur village in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district during Holi. The news of his death brought about a wave of sadness and anger in the village. Two CRPF personnel from Bihar – Thakur and havildar Sanjay Kumar Sinha of Patna district – were among those killed in Pulwama.

“God will never forgive the terrorists who killed my brave son and his colleagues in this cowardly attack,” sobbed Ram Niranjan Thakur, holding his four-year-old grandson Krishna, on Friday. The boy has not been told about his father’s death yet. “We told his mother (Rajnandini) only this morning. I do not know what to tell this little boy when his father’s body arrives,” he said.

Nitu Kumari, the slain constable’s younger sister, said the Pulwama attack should be retaliated as hard as possible and immediately. “The Lok Sabha polls could be taken care of later. The government should now prepare to teach Pakistan a final lesson,” she said.

In Taregana Math village in Kashid police station of Patna district, hundreds of people gathered at the house of slain CRPF havildar Sanjay Kumar Sinha. The family had been making arrangements for the wedding of his elder daughter, Ruhi Kumari, for the past one month. Now there is shock and uncertainty.

Sinha had left for J&K to rejoin his duties on February 8 after a two-month leave that he spent in preparing for Ruhi’s wedding. He was set to come home 15 days later so that he and his younger brother Shankar Sinha, who also works with CRPF and is currently posted in nearby Nalanda, could select the best groom for Ruhi out of five short-listed proposals.

“I am proud of my son as he died for the nation. Now I and my fellow villagers want that home minister Rajnath Singh should come here and say when the indiscriminate killings of soldiers would stop in J&K,” said Sinha’s father Mahendra Prasad.

While Sinha’s two daughters – Ruhi Kumari, 22, and Tunni Kumari, 19, both graduates – his son Sonu Kumar, 17, is preparing for medical entrance examinations.

“My father’s sacrifice will not go in vain. This loss has left us broken, but I will fulfill his desire that I become a doctor. I will serve the nation by joining CRPF as a doctor,” said Sonu Kumar.