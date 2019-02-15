Home Nation

AMU suspends student from Kashmir over controversial post on Pulwama attack

The student's alleged remarks had triggered outrage on social media.

Published: 15th February 2019 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 07:32 PM

A soldier guards the suicide bomb attack site at Awantipora in Pulwama. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ALIGARH: The AMU on Friday suspended an undergraduate student from Kashmir for allegedly lauding a terrorist outfit in a social media post after the terror strike in Pulwama in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) spokesperson Omar Peerzada told PTI that the matter is being further probed and "strong deterrent action" will be taken once the investigation is complete.

"AMU has zero tolerance for any such pernicious activity and anyone indulging in such an act will not be spared," Peerzada said.

The student's alleged remarks had triggered outrage on social media.

