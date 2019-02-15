Bhupen Hazarika's son agrees to receive Bharat Ratna on behalf of father

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Tej Hazarika, son of the iconic Assamese singer-composer Bhupen Hazarika, has now decided to receive the Bharat Ratna on behalf of his late father.

It will be his dreamlike privilege to receive the prestigious award, Tej Hazarika said in a communication to the government, adding his February 11 statement on the issue was "sadly misinterpreted".