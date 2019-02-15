Home Nation

Bhupen Hazarika's son agrees to receive Bharat Ratna on behalf of father

Tej Hazarika, son of the iconic Assamese singer-composer Bhupen Hazarika, has now decided to receive the Bharat Ratna on behalf of his late father.

Published: 15th February 2019 05:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 05:09 PM   |  A+A-

BHUPEN HAZARIKA (1926-2011)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Tej Hazarika, son of the iconic Assamese singer-composer Bhupen Hazarika, has now decided to receive the Bharat Ratna on behalf of his late father.

It will be his dreamlike privilege to receive the prestigious award, Tej Hazarika said in a communication to the government, adding his February 11 statement on the issue was "sadly misinterpreted".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tej Hazarika Bhupen Hazarika

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Pulwama Terror Attack: Andhra Pradesh pay tribute to CRPF jawans through sand art
Gallery
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp