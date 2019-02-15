Home Nation

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condemns Pulwama attack, hopes for 'befitting reply'

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Strongly condemning the "cowardly terrorist attack" in Pulwama, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday expressed hope that a "befitting reply" will be given to the perpetrators.

The martyrdom of the CRPF men "will not go in vain", he told reporters outside the premises of the Assembly here, where proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm after the members observed a two-minute silence in memory of the deceased jawans at 11am.

"I strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack on the CRPF convoy in Pulwama. The nation stands united against the terrorists and I am confident that a befitting reply will be given. My condolence to the bereaved family members. The martyrdom of the slain soldiers will not go in vain," Kumar said.

A Jaish suicide bomber Thursday rammed a vehicle, loaded with 100 kg of explosives, into a bus carrying CRPF personnel in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Forty jawans died in the attack and five sustained injuries. Meanwhile, sources in the BJP said that Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh's scheduled visit to the state to inaugurate a two-day convention of the party's OBC Morcha has been cancelled in view of the situation.

They also said that the commencement of the convention has been deferred till afternoon and thereafter "there will be no political discourse; only matters related to the organization will be taken up for discussion".

