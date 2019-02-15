Home Nation

BJP 'purifies' Jantar Mantar with Ganga jal after Opposition rally

AAP government in Delhi has committed frauds by not fulfilling its 70 poll promises and also by misleading voters, saying their votes have been deleted.

Published: 15th February 2019 12:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 12:44 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP's Delhi unit observed "Black Day" on Thursday, marking fourth anniversary of the AAP government, and "purified" Jantar Mantar with Ganga jal, where the ruling party hosted opposition leaders in its 'Tanashahi Hatao, Loktantra Bachao Rally' targeting the Modi government.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari accused the Arvind Kejriwal government of committing 74 "frauds" with Delhi people, saying BJP workers will expose the AAP all across the national capital in the run up to the upcoming polls.

"We have come here to purify Jantar Mantar with the sacred Ganga jal because yesterday an alliance of sinful persons with negative thinking was seen here," Tiwari told reporters.

AAP government in Delhi has committed "frauds" by not fulfilling its 70 poll promises and also by "misleading" voters, saying their votes have been deleted.

They also did not implement 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker section, "obstructed" Ayushman Bharat scheme, and blamed the prime minister for its own failures, Tiwari said.

Union minister Vijay Goel and BJP MPs Ramesh Bidhuri, Parvesh Verma, Udit Raj and several other senior Delhi unit leaders attended the protest event at Janar Mantar.

Goel said that except victory in Delhi election, Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party could not secure votes more than even NOTA in other states.

"The people of the country have learnt lesson from the results of his government in Delhi," he said.

