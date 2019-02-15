Chinna Thambi's leisurely sojourn ends, he will be held captive at Varagaliyar elephant camp 

Deepak Sathish By

Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Wild elephant Chinna Thambi, which has been running amok at the sugarcane fields at Madathukulam, has been tranquilised by the forest department at Sarkar Kannadipudur near Madathukulam on Friday.

Forest department attempted to sedate the elephant using dart for five times, while two hit the target.

The Kumkis Kaleem and Suyambu then took over the mission to hold Chinna Thambi captivate.

After tying a rope around Chinna Thambi's neck, its radio collar was removed.

S Ganesan, field director of Anamalai Tiger Reserve said the elephant will be kept captivated in Varagaliyar elephant camp. There, Chinna Thambi will be taught on basic instructions, which are scripted in Urdu. But, Ganesan said the elephant would not be converted into a Kumki, adding that, "Chinna Thambi will be made to grow in a forest environment both day and night."

It is to be noted that Chinna Thambi was tranquilised twice in the last 20 days. The elephant was tranquilised last on January 25 at Thadagam Valley then it was released in Varagaliyar reserve forest area.

Since, a few days after, Chinna Thambi started treading from the spot reaching Kottur in Pollachi range, then have entered Tirupur's Udumalai.

It had reached Deepalapatti village, then Maivadi Road railway station in Madathukulam. The pachyderm had spent few days in a seed multiplication field belonging to Amaravathi Cooperative Sugar Mills Limited and treaded in the nearby sugarcane fields afterward.

All these days, the forest department had kept a vigil of him round the clock. Hundreds of forest staffs were stationed at the field along with Kumkis Kaleem and Mariappan. But, the latter had to leave for the reason of its health getting deteriorated day by day. Later, Kumki Suyambu had joined the team.

As Madras High Court allowed the forest department to capture Chinna Thambi, the forest department began preparatory works at Sarkar Kannadipudur, where the elephant had camped.

Meanwhile, the elephant took a nap until 4 pm on Thursday making the tranquilising process difficult.

The works to capture Chinna Thambi started early on Friday morning. K Ashokan, forest veterinary officer of Sathiyamangalam Tiger Reserve and Thangaraj Paneerselvam, retired forest ranger trying to dart Chinna Thambi.

After tranquilising the elephant, the forest department is currently trying to get him on the truck for relocation.

Meanwhile, hundreds of villagers thronged the spot to get a glimpse of the tranquilising process.