Home Nation

Chinna Thambi's leisurely sojourn ends, he will be held captive at Varagaliyar elephant camp 

Chinna Thambi will be taught on basic instructions, which are scripted in Urdu.

Published: 15th February 2019 02:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

By Deepak Sathish
Express News Service

TIRUPUR:  Wild elephant Chinna Thambi, which has been running amok at the sugarcane fields at Madathukulam, has been tranquilised by the forest department at Sarkar Kannadipudur near Madathukulam on Friday. 

Forest department attempted to sedate the elephant using dart for five times, while two hit the target. 

The Kumkis Kaleem and Suyambu then took over the mission to hold Chinna Thambi captivate. 

After tying a rope around Chinna Thambi's neck, its radio collar was removed. 

S Ganesan, field director of Anamalai Tiger Reserve said the elephant will be kept captivated in Varagaliyar elephant camp. There, Chinna Thambi will be taught on basic instructions, which are scripted in Urdu. But, Ganesan said the elephant would not be converted into a Kumki, adding that, "Chinna Thambi will be made to grow in a forest environment both day and night."

It is to be noted that Chinna Thambi was tranquilised twice in the last 20 days. The elephant was tranquilised last on January 25 at Thadagam Valley then it was released in Varagaliyar reserve forest area. 

Since, a few days after, Chinna Thambi started treading from the spot reaching Kottur in Pollachi range, then have entered Tirupur's Udumalai. 

It had reached Deepalapatti village, then Maivadi Road railway station in Madathukulam. The pachyderm had spent few days in a seed multiplication field belonging to Amaravathi Cooperative Sugar Mills Limited and treaded in the nearby sugarcane fields afterward. 

All these days, the forest department had kept a vigil of him round the clock. Hundreds of forest staffs were stationed at the field along with Kumkis Kaleem and Mariappan. But, the latter had to leave for the reason of its health getting deteriorated day by day. Later, Kumki Suyambu had joined the team.

As Madras High Court allowed the forest department to capture Chinna Thambi, the forest department began preparatory works at Sarkar Kannadipudur, where the elephant had camped.

Meanwhile, the elephant took a nap until 4 pm on Thursday making the tranquilising process difficult. 

The works to capture Chinna Thambi started early on Friday morning. K Ashokan, forest veterinary officer of Sathiyamangalam Tiger Reserve and Thangaraj Paneerselvam, retired forest ranger trying to dart Chinna Thambi. 

After tranquilising the elephant, the forest department is currently trying to get him on the truck for relocation. 

Meanwhile, hundreds of villagers thronged the spot to get a glimpse of the tranquilising process.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chinna Thambi Varagaliyar elephant camp 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM modi condemned the Pulwama terror attack.
India's blood is boiling, we will give strong reply: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack
Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Leopard on prowl in Andhra Pradesh village captured finally
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp