Delhi-Gurugram-SNB RRT corridor gets nod from Haryana Cabinet  

This corridor will converge with other RRTS corridors in Sarai Kale Khan and will be interoperable, facilitating commuters’ movement from one corridor to another without the hassle of changing trains.

By Harpreet Bajwa
CHANDIGARH: In a major boost for regional mobility in the National Capital Region (NCR), the Haryana Cabinet, in a meeting on Thursday, approved the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB (Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror Urban Complex) Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor. 

The Cabinet also approved a gross contribution of Rs 6,436 crore towards the project cost. For the financial year 2019-20, the Cabinet approved a seed capital of Rs 500 crore, which will come from the state exchequer. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) Board, which is the implementing agency for the project, had approved the Delhi-Gurguram-SNB corridor (106km) Detailed Project Report (DPR) in December 2018. In addition, the slab of purchasable Floor Area Ratio (FAR) was raised to 1.25 within 1.5 km of the RRTS corridor. 

One of the three RRTS corridors prioritized for implementation, the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB corridor is planned to be implemented in three stages. In stage I, the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB Urban Complex will be constructed. In Stage II, it will be extended from SNB Urban Complex to Sotanala, and in Stage III, the SNB Urban Complex to Alwar will be constructed. 

Pre-construction work such as geotechnical investigation recently commenced in Gurugram. 
The corridor will be elevated for about 71 km (11 stations), and the remaining 35 km (5 stations) will be constructed underground, mostly in Delhi and Gurugram. 

This corridor will converge with other RRTS corridors in Sarai Kale Khan and will be interoperable, facilitating commuters’ movement from one corridor to another without the hassle of changing trains. 
Similarly, with an intent to incentivize the use of public transport, the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB corridor will be seamlessly integrated with other modes of transport in the National Capital Region. 
 

Gurugram-SNB RRT corridor

