Father of CRPF jawan killed in Pulwama terror attack ready to sacrifice another son for country

CRPF Personnel Ratan Thakur's father said, I have sacrificed a son in Mother India's service, I will send my other son as well to fight.

Published: 15th February 2019 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

Father of CRPF personnel Ratan Thakur who lost his life in terror attack at Pulwama. (Photo: Twitter / ANI)

By PTI

The father of a CRPF jawan who was killed in the terror attack at Pulwama said that he is ready to send to his other son to fight for India.

Talking to ANI in Bihar's Bhagalpur, CRPF Personnel Ratan Thakur's father said, "I have sacrificed a son in Mother India's service, I will send my other son as well to fight, ready to give him up for Mother India, but Pakistan must be given a befitting reply."

In a first-of-its-kind attack in Kashmir, an SUV packed with explosives targeted a convoy ferrying Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans of the 76 Battalion from Jammu to Srinagar, killing at least 43 soldiers on Thursday. Thirty-six other jawans are battling for their lives in hospital. The Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) claimed responsibility for the attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack on the convoy. “Sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of the brave martyrs. May the injured recover quickly,” he said.

