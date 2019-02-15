Home Nation

Pulwama terror attack: Fidayeen strategy shift worrying, say experts

Thursday’s attack which claimed at least 40 lives is the first of its kind attack in India, of the sort that has so far been reported only from war torn regions of Iraq and Afghanistan.

Published: 15th February 2019 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

An army soldier guards near the site of suicide bomb attack at Lathepora Awantipora in Pulwama district of south Kashmir

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Thursday’s attack which claimed at least 40 lives is the first of its kind attack in India, of the sort that has so far been reported only from war-torn regions of Iraq and Afghanistan. Though there have been fidayeen attacks in the past also, but a car full of explosives hitting a moving security convoy is not what India has seen before, said security experts. 

On Thursday, the strike--the biggest on security forces in the decades-long conflict in the Valley--was caused by a suicide attack in which an SUV, claimed to be laden with 350 kg of explosives by Jaish-e-Mohammed, was driven into the convoy of 78 vehicles of CRPF. 

Former Director General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Durga Prasad said, “This attack is new in India. We have heard of such attacks taking place in Afghanistan. Security agencies will have to start looking at new solutions to deal with these sorts of attacks. In the past incidents of fidayeen attacks, they have rammed into stationery objects like gates but never a moving vehicle. This is a new type of attack that they have tried.”

Prasad, however, termed the attack an “act of desperation to create sensationalism” because a large number of terrorists, have been neutralized. Their recruitment has also been cut down drastically, he added. 
Last year, 223 terrorists were killed in Kashmir, the figure being highest in eight years.

Fidayeen attack Pulwama Terror Attack

