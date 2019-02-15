Give befitting reply to Pakistan Army and ISI, Amarinder tells Centre

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh asked the Centre to give a befitting reply to the Pakistan Army and the ISI after the barbaric attack by Jaish terrorists on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama, even as the Vidhan Sabha on Friday passed a unanimous resolution strongly condemning the incident.

He accused Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan of playing a double game in his policy towards India, promoting anti-Indian forces on the one hand and talking of starting a university in the name of Guru Nanak Dev on the other. Imran had been made Prime Minister by the ISI and was completely at their service, said Amarinder.

He also issued a stern warning to the Pakistan Army chief and the ISI against backing separatists in Punjab. “We have a force of 81,000 motivated and fully equipped men who have passed the test of fire,” he said declaring that if Bajwa (Pak army chief) and the ISI tried anything now in Punjab, they would get a resounding response. This is not the 80s, he said, noting that the Punjab Police was much bigger and better equipped today. He called for a befitting response to the enemy and warned the Pakistan Army and ISI against indulging in any mischief in Punjab.

The Chief Minister, while moving the resolution seeking an adjournment, said the time to talk peace with Pakistan was over, and sought retaliation from the central government against the neighbouring

country, which had been blatantly supporting terror in Jammu & Kashmir, as well as Punjab.

He formally moved the resolution, which read, “The house strongly condemns the barbaric attack by Jaish terrorists on the convoy of the CRPF in Pulwama that left 41 brave personnel dead and many others injured. Most of these personnel were on their way back to join their duties to defend the borders of India after their holidays. The sacrifice of these martyrs should not go waste and I urge the centre to ensure a befitting response to this attack on our country. The attack exposes the double standards of the Pakistan government, who on one hand is talking of peace and on the other actively supporting these terror outfits in J& K. We are all with the families of these martyred soldiers in their hour of grief and extend our heartfelt condolences to them.”

The resolution was later passed unanimously and the House adjourned for the day.

Replying to a question, Amarinder hoped the attack will not impact the Kartarpur corridor and reiterated his plea for visa-free 'khule darshan'. Amarinder said he was confident the corridor would be well protected, but said there was a need for a change in attitude on the part of Pakistan if peace between the two countries was to be promoted.

Repeating that Islamabad was trying to link the terrorists of Punjab and J&K, he said there are reports of the neighbouring country trying to foment trouble in Punjab, where as many as 28 terror modules had been busted in recent months. The Referendum 2020 of SJF, which was clearly working at the ISI’s behest, was

also a sign of their continued attempts to disturb peace in Punjab, he said, but asserted they will not succeed.

